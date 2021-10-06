'Living medicine' created to treat drug-resistant infections

Articles

Researchers have created 'living medicine' to treat antibiotic-resistant bacteria growing on the surfaces of medical implants. The researchers created the treatment by removing a common bacteria's ability to cause disease and repurposing it to attack harmful microbes instead. The findings are an important first step for the development of new treatments for these type of infections, which account for 80% of all infections acquired in hospital settings.

