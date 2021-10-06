The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

'Living medicine' created to treat drug-resistant infections

Category: Environment Hits: 2

Researchers have created 'living medicine' to treat antibiotic-resistant bacteria growing on the surfaces of medical implants. The researchers created the treatment by removing a common bacteria's ability to cause disease and repurposing it to attack harmful microbes instead. The findings are an important first step for the development of new treatments for these type of infections, which account for 80% of all infections acquired in hospital settings.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211006095502.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version