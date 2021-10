Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 14:57 Hits: 2

Neuroscientist shave discovered a novel, non-invasive imaging-based method to investigate the visual sensory thalamus, an important structure of the human brain and point of origin of visual difficulties in diseases such as dyslexia and glaucoma. The new method could provide an in-depth understanding of visual sensory processing in both health and disease in the near future.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211008105718.htm