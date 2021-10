Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 14:57 Hits: 2

Adolescents who had received a mental health disorder diagnosis were often excluded from the labor market and education as young adults. This particularly applied to adolescents who had been diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder or psychosis. The results were found out in a birth cohort study of people born in Finland in 1987.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211008105726.htm