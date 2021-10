Articles

Published on Friday, 08 October 2021

President Biden on Friday officially restored environmental protections that were rolled back by former President Trump — signing proclamations to restore the boundaries of two Utah monuments and ban commercial fishing in a Northeast marine monument...

