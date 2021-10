Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 09 October 2021 16:14 Hits: 13

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Pope Francis met Saturday, the same day the pontiff gave a speech calling on lawmakers in countries around the world to act on climate change. “His Holiness’s encyclical Laudato Si’ is a powerful...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/equilibrium-sustainability/576068-pelosi-and-pope-francis-meet-amid-push-for-action-on-climate-change