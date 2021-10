Articles

Published on Saturday, 09 October 2021

Pope Francis on Saturday called on lawmakers to forego what he called “narrow” partisan politics and fight climate change ahead of the U.N. annual climate conference. “To meet this challenge, everyone has a role to play,″ Francis told...

