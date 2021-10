Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 16:22 Hits: 1

Researchers have found that a drug first developed to treat Alzheimer's disease, schizophrenia and sickle cell disease reduces obesity and fatty liver in mice and improves their heart function -- without changes in food intake or daily activity.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211007122238.htm