How mussels make a powerful underwater glue

Blue mussels (Mytilus edulis) spend their days being buffeted by crashing waves. They manage to stay tethered to the rocks or their fellow mussels thanks to a highly effective underwater glue they produce. Because achieving adhesion in the presence of water is so challenging, scientists who are interested in producing effective adhesives for use in wet environments (e.g., for surgical or dental treatments) have turned to mussels for inspiration. After a decade of work in the area, a team has succeeded in uncovering the cellular mechanisms by which mussels fabricate underwater adhesives.

