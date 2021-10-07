The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Elastic polymer that is both stiff and tough, resolves long-standing quandary

Category: Environment Hits: 1

A conundrum has long stumped polymer scientists: Elastic polymers can be stiff, or they can be tough, but they can't be both. This stiffness-toughness conflict is a challenge for scientists developing polymers that could be used in applications including tissue regeneration, bioadhesives, bioprinting, wearable electronics, and soft robots. Researchers have resolved that long-standing conflict and developed an elastomer that is both stiff and tough.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211007163519.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version