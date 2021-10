Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 20:17 Hits: 6

House Democrats are demanding the Puerto Rican power company that took over the island’s grid release information following outages that affected hundreds of thousands of individuals. Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-Ariz.), chair of the Natural Resources...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/575999-house-democrats-demand-information-from-puerto-rican-power-company