Spider silk’s supposed 'healing properties' might have no basis in science

As far back as ancient Rome, spider silk has been used as a remedy to treat everything from skin lesions to warts. In the past, doctors have covered open wounds in cobwebs or advised patients to place cocoons on infected teeth. In modern times, however, the literature contains conflicting reports of whether or not spider silk has antimicrobial properties. Researchers have now revisited these old experiments and debunk the myth of antibiotic spider silk.

