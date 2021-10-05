The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Large scale solar parks cool surrounding land

Researchers studying two solar parks, situated in arid locations, found they produced 'cool islands' extending around 700 meters from the solar park boundaries. The temperature of surrounding land surface was reduced by up to 2.3 degrees at 100 meters away from the solar park, with the cooling effects reducing exponentially to 700 meters. This new discovery is important as it shows the solar park could impact ecological processes, including productivity, decomposition, and ultimately the carbon balance, in the surrounding landscape.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211005124801.htm

