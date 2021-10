Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 23:09 Hits: 1

The smarter the bird, the more unique welfare needs it has in captivity, according to a new study that helps to explain why many intelligent animals struggle in captivity. The findings are also important to owners of intelligent birds to ensure they provide them with naturalistic diets rather than processed foods.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211005190926.htm