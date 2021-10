Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 23:10 Hits: 1

Farming should be as high-yield as possible so it can be limited to relatively small areas, allowing much more land to be left as natural habitats while still meeting future food targets, according to a major new analysis of over a decade of research.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211005191019.htm