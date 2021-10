Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 18:57 Hits: 1

Images from the Perseverance rover confirm that Jezero crater is an ancient Martian lake, MIT researchers report. The team also detected signs of flash flooding strong enough to carry large boulders downstream into the ancient delta.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211007145745.htm