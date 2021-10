Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 15:12 Hits: 1

Prolonged exposure to air pollution and traffic noise may increase the risk of heart failure in women, according to a study released Wednesday.The study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, found that as the level of exposure...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/equilibrium-sustainability/575742-prolonged-exposure-to-air-and-noise-pollution-may-increase