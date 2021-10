Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021 15:25 Hits: 1

While researchers have discovered numerous cell types in the brain, this atlas of all cell types in one area -- the primary motor cortex -- is the first comprehensive list and a starting point for tracing cellular networks to understand how they control our body and mind and how they are disrupted in mental and physical disorders.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211006112554.htm