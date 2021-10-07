The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Extinct ground sloth likely ate meat with its veggies

Category: Environment Hits: 0

A new study suggests that Mylodon -- a ground sloth that lived in South America until about 10,000 to 12,000 years ago -- was not a strict vegetarian like all of its living relatives. Based on a chemical analysis of amino acids preserved in sloth hair, the researchers uncovered evidence that this gigantic extinct sloth was an omnivore, at times eating meat or other animal protein in addition to plant matter.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211007101025.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version