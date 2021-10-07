Extinct ground sloth likely ate meat with its veggies

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 14:10 Hits: 0

A new study suggests that Mylodon -- a ground sloth that lived in South America until about 10,000 to 12,000 years ago -- was not a strict vegetarian like all of its living relatives. Based on a chemical analysis of amino acids preserved in sloth hair, the researchers uncovered evidence that this gigantic extinct sloth was an omnivore, at times eating meat or other animal protein in addition to plant matter.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211007101025.htm