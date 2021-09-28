Katharine Hayhoe Talks to Moms Clean Air Force About Her Book, “SAVING US” (video interview)

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Written by Diane MacEachern

The New York Times called Dr. Katharine Hayhoe “one of the nation’s most effective communicators on climate change.” Her new book SAVING US: A Climate Scientist’s Case for Hope and Healing in a Divided World argues that climate action isn’t about being a certain type of person or voting a certain way. It’s about connecting the values we already have, to act for our future. As a mom, she says the most important first thing you can do to fight climate change is to: “talk about it.”

Please enjoy this hopeful video interview I did with Katharine about everything from faith to family to pushing forward for real change:

