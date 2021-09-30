Governor Newsom Signs “Bruce’s Beach” Bill

SACRAMENTO – Today Governor Newsom signed SB 796 by Senator Bradford, to allow Los Angeles County to return land in Manhattan Beach, known as Bruce’s Beach to the living descendants of the original owners of the property.

The following is a reaction from Damon Nagami, senior attorney for NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“This bill finally corrects the racist policies that drove the Bruce Family from its land and successful beach resort in the 1920s. This new law is one important step toward righting historical wrongs and restoring access to nature for all Californians.”

###