One in three kids with food allergies say they’ve been bullied because of their condition

Living with a food allergy can greatly impact a child's everyday life -- from limiting participation in social activities to being treated differently by peers. While previous research indicates many kids experience food allergy-related bullying, a new study found that offering kids with food allergies a multi-question assessment gives a more accurate picture of the size and scope of the problem.

