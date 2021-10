Articles

While most of the largest U.S. wildfires occur in the Western U.S., almost three-quarters of the smoke-related deaths and visits to the emergency room for asthma occur east of the Rocky Mountains. A new study finds that smoke contributes to a larger percentage of health problems in the West, but affects greater numbers of people in the East.

