Wildfire bees on the brink

The number of threatened Australian native bee species is expected to increase by nearly five times after the devastating Black Summer bushfires in 2019-20, new research has found. With 24 million hectares of Australia's land area burnt, researchers say the casualties are clear among bee fauna and other insects and invertebrates after studying 553 species (about one-third of Australia's known bee species) to assess the long-term environmental damage from the natural disaster.

