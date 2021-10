Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 04 October 2021 19:37 Hits: 5

A new study finds that proteins known as linker histones control the complex coiling process that determines whether DNA will wind into long and thin chromosomes, made up of many small loops, or short and thick chromosomes with fewer large loops.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211004153745.htm