Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 01:36 Hits: 0

Adolescents can speed their recovery after a sport-related concussion and reduce their risk of experiencing protracted recovery if they engage in aerobic exercise within 10 days of getting injured, according to a new study.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/09/210930213654.htm