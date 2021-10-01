Using dunes to interpret wind on Mars

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 12:26 Hits: 0

Dunes develop when wind-blown sand organizes into patterns, most often in deserts and arid or semi-arid parts of the world. Every continent on Earth has dune fields, but dunes and dune-like sand patterns are also found across the solar system: on Mars, Venus, Titan, Comet 67P, and Pluto. On Earth, weather stations measure the wind speed and direction, allowing us to predict and understand airflow in the atmosphere.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211001082627.htm