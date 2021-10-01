The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Pruning the dendritic tree

Researchers have shed light on the function of the enzyme SLK for the development of nerve cells in the brain. If it is missing, the neurons' branches are less abundant. In addition, it is then more difficult to inhibit the activity of the cells. This is consistent with the fact that there is less SLK in diseased brain tissue from epilepsy patients. Epileptic seizures are characterized by overexcitation of neuron clusters. The findings may help to improve treatment of the disease. The study is published in the prestigious Journal of Neuroscience.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211001082629.htm

