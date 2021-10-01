Pruning the dendritic tree

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 12:26 Hits: 0

Researchers have shed light on the function of the enzyme SLK for the development of nerve cells in the brain. If it is missing, the neurons' branches are less abundant. In addition, it is then more difficult to inhibit the activity of the cells. This is consistent with the fact that there is less SLK in diseased brain tissue from epilepsy patients. Epileptic seizures are characterized by overexcitation of neuron clusters. The findings may help to improve treatment of the disease. The study is published in the prestigious Journal of Neuroscience.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211001082629.htm