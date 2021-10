Articles

Category: Environment Published on Sunday, 03 October 2021 10:17 Hits: 2

White House officials are trying to cut through the focus on the price tag of President Biden’s economic agenda as they look to persuade moderate senators to get on board.The administration argues that the Democratic-only reconciliation bill...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/574985-white-house-seeks-to-flip-debate-on-agenda-price-tag