Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 02 October 2021 16:30 Hits: 10

Vision loss can be a side effect from stroke. Neurons don't regenerate, and stem cell therapy is costly, difficult, and chancy. Researchers have figured out a way to use gene therapy to recover lost vision after a stroke in a mouse model.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211002123006.htm