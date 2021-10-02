The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Directly into the brain: A 3D multifunctional and flexible neural interface

Category: Environment Hits: 3

Although measuring the electrical activity of neurons is useful in many disciplines, making durable neural interfacing brain chip implants with negligible adverse effects has proven challenging. Now, scientists have developed a flexible multifunctional neural interface that can not only register local brain activity in real time, but also deliver a steady flow of drugs through innovative microfluidic channels, reducing tissue reactions to the chip. Their design could find widespread application in neuroscience and neuromedicine.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211002123009.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version