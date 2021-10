Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 02 October 2021 21:57 Hits: 4

A European-Japanese space mission seeking to learn more about Mercury caught its first glimpse of the planet late Friday when a European spacecraft shot a photo of it from over 2,400 kilometers away.“Hello, Mercury! This splendid view of part of...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/575040-european-japanese-space-mission-captures-pictures-of-mercury