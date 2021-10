Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 02 October 2021 15:57 Hits: 6

Democratic anger with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) is beginning to reach a boil in Arizona over her opposition to Democrats’ $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, fueling speculation that a primary challenger could be awaiting her when she runs for...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/574969-arizona-democrats-frustration-with-sinema-comes-to-a-head