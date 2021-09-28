How high-fat diets allow cancer cells to go unnoticed

Articles

The immune system relies on cell surface tags to recognize cancer cells. Researchers discovered mice who ate high-fat diets produced less of these tags on their intestinal cells, suppressing the ability of immune cells to identify and eliminate intestinal tumors. The high-fat diet also reduced the presence of certain bacteria in the mice's gut, which normally helps maintain the production of these tags.

