The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

How high-fat diets allow cancer cells to go unnoticed

Category: Environment Hits: 1

The immune system relies on cell surface tags to recognize cancer cells. Researchers discovered mice who ate high-fat diets produced less of these tags on their intestinal cells, suppressing the ability of immune cells to identify and eliminate intestinal tumors. The high-fat diet also reduced the presence of certain bacteria in the mice's gut, which normally helps maintain the production of these tags.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/09/210928193831.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version