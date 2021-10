Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 14:48 Hits: 1

Researchers used decades of measurements of earthshine -- the light reflected from Earth that illuminates the surface of the Moon to find that there has been a significant drop in Earth's reflectance over the past two decades. The Earth is now reflecting about half a watt less light per square meter than it was 20 years ago, with most of the drop occurring in the last three years.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/09/210930104851.htm