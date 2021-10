Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 14:18 Hits: 1

Researchers have successfully mapped the entire genome of the Eurasian spruce bark beetle. The breakthrough paves the way for new research into bark beetles and better prospects for effective pest control of a species that can destroy more than 100 million cubic meters of spruce forest during a single year in Europe and Asia.

