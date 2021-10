Articles

Of all European fisheries and coastal communities, the ones in the UK and the Eastern Mediterranean have the highest risk of being affected by climate change. To reduce climate risks, researchers are advising regional policy makers to focus on sustainable and diverse fisheries management.

