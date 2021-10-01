The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Marine heatwaves could wipe out an extra six per cent of a country’s fish catches, costing millions their jobs

Category: Environment Hits: 4

Extremely hot years will wipe out hundreds of thousands of tons of fish available for catch in a country's waters in this century, on top of projected decreases to fish stocks from long-term climate change, a new study predicts. Modelling a worst-case scenario where no action is taken to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions they projected a six per cent drop in the amount of potential catches per year and 77 per cent of exploited species are projected to decrease in biomass, or the amount of fish by weight in a given area, due to extremely hot years. These decreases are on top of those projected due to long-term decadal-scale climate change. The study highlights the need to develop ways to deal with marine temperature extremes, and soon, the researchers say.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211001152717.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version