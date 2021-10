Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 01 October 2021

A research team has been using high-intensity X-rays to observe a single catalyst nanoparticle at work. The experiment has revealed for the first time how the chemical composition of the surface of an individual nanoparticle changes under reaction conditions, making it more active. This study marks an important step towards a better understanding of real, industrial catalytic materials.

