The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

New treatment for inflammatory bowel disease: Opioids may cure that 'bad gut feeling'

Category: Environment Hits: 4

Opioid receptors play key roles in regulating our senses and emotions. Recently, their discovery outside the nervous system raised several questions about the effects of opioids on the immune system. Now, researchers have shown that KNT-127 -- a drug that targets delta opioid receptors -- can reduce pro-inflammatory signals in the colon. Their research highlights the immunomodulatory properties of opioids and indicates their therapeutic potential in inflammatory bowel disease and other related disorders.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/09/210930171011.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version