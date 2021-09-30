The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Most cases of never-smokers’ lung cancer treatable with mutation-targeting drugs

Despite smoking's well-known role in causing lung cancer, a significant number of patients who develop lung tumors have never smoked. While scientists are still working to understand what spurs cancer in so-called 'never-smokers,' a study suggests that 78% to 92% of lung cancers in patients who have never smoked can be treated with precision drugs already approved by the Food and Drug Administration to target specific mutations in a patient's tumor.

