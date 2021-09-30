The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Signaling from neighboring cells provides power boost within axons

Nerve cells (neurons) send signals throughout the brain and the body along long processes called axons; these communication and information processes consume high levels of energy. A recent study shows that the support cells around axons provide a way to boost local energy production. The new findings help explain how long axons maintain sufficient energy levels and could have implications for the treatment of several neurological disorders, including Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), linked to disruptions in axonal energy supply.

