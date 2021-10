Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 20:01 Hits: 11

Local governments around the world looking to incorporate sustainable transportation options should tap into a network of accelerator labs that have produced solar-powered auto-rickshaws and bamboo micro-trucks, according to a top United Nations...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/equilibrium-sustainability/574776-un-accelerator-labs-spark-solar-powered-auto-rickshaws