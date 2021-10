Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 12:29 Hits: 2

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) on Wednesday declared 23 species extinct, including 11 birds and two fish.Notable among the 23 extinctions is the ivory-billed woodpecker, one of the better-known species to now be extinct.“This is not...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/574421-11-birds-2-fish-among-23-species-declared-extinct