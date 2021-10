Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 12:44 Hits: 3

Climate activist Greta Thunberg derided world leaders during remarks in Milan, saying the last 30 years of climate action amount to “blah, blah, blah.”"When I say climate change, what do you think of? I think jobs. Green jobs. Green jobs," Thunberg...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/equilibrium-sustainability/574426-greta-thunberg-last-30-years-of-climate-action-amount-to-blah-blah