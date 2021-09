Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 18:14 Hits: 2

The Biden administration on Thursday announced a November oil and gas lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico, months after a federal court blocked its moratorium on new federal lease sales.The lease sale will comprise about 15,135 blocks in a range of 3...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/574741-biden-administration-sets-november-date-for-gulf-lease-sale