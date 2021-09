Articles

Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Worms lose their wiggle when they get Alzheimer's disease, but researchers found that worms fed a diet of E. coli with higher levels of vitamin B12 were given a layer of protection from the dreaded degenerative brain disease.

