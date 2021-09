Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 16:48 Hits: 4

Pope Francis on Wednesday lauded the efforts of young activists who have challenged world leaders to fulfill their commitments to cutting emissions.Francis thanked the 400 attendees, including Greta Thunberg, at a youth climate summit in Milan for...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/equilibrium-sustainability/574500-pope-praises-young-activists-challenging-world-leaders-on