Plasmodium falciparum evolving to escape malaria rapid diagnostics in Africa

A major tool against malaria in Africa has been the use of rapid diagnostic tests, which have been part of the 'test-treat-track' strategy in Ethiopia, the second most-populated country in Africa. But researchers studying blood samples from more than 12,000 individuals in Ethiopia now estimate these tests missed nearly 10% of malaria cases caused by the parasite Plasmodium falciparum, the most common cause of malaria cases and deaths.

