Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 27 September 2021 17:20 Hits: 4

In many North American lakes, a tiny clawed creature has become a big bully. The invasive rusty crayfish roams lakebeds, snapping up snails, bivalves, and water plants, cutting off food supplies for native crayfish and other animals. And when they're feeling saucy, some mount daring raids on fish eggs, reducing sport-fish populations.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/09/210927132055.htm