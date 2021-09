Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 19:18 Hits: 9

Researchers used liquid gallium to create an antiviral and antimicrobial coating and tested it on a range of fabrics, including face masks. The coating adhered more strongly to fabric than some conventional metal coatings, and eradicated 99% of several common pathogens within five minutes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/09/210928151825.htm